Ankita Bhandari murder suspects to go through narco test: Sources

The three main accused in the murder of 19-year-old Uttarakhand resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari will take a narco test, according to the most recent development in the case.

The accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari will reportedly submit to narcotics tests, the sources informed. The court has already received an application for this. When the court grants the application, the drug test will be conducted.

After the narco test is completed, the chargesheet for the murder case will be presented in court. The sources said that, narco tests will be carried out to bolster the case and ensure that the accused receives a strict punishment.