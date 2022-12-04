Apple plans to shift production out of China amid protests.

Amid recent protests in China, particularly at the Zhengzhou ‘iPhone City’ plant, Apple has accelerated preparations to shift production elsewhere. At one point, Zhengzhou alone produced roughly 85% of the iPhone Pro lineup, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. The rallies sparked Apple’s plans to relocate its manufacturing to other Asian nations, especially India and Vietnam.

Apple is attempting to reduce its reliance on Taiwanese assemblers, particularly those managed by the Foxconn Technology Group, claims a Wall Street Journal article.

Foxconn employs around 300,000 employees at its factory in Zhengzhou, China, to make iPhones and other Apple products, reported ANI.

Late in November, tense demonstrations broke out at Foxconn’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou. Several social media images depicted employees protesting on the streets over wages and working conditions at the company’s China iPhone production.

Numerous employees protested at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China. Reports of unpaid salaries and strict COVID-19 rules within the company were the main causes of the disturbance. In some of the protest videos making the rounds online, workers are seen using sticks to damage security CCTVs.

Foxconn apologised for the incident in a formal statement when things got worse. The issue was attributed to a ‘technical error’ by the Apple supplier.