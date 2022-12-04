Arvind Kejriwal’s call to voters: cast your ballot to establish an honest, effective government in the MCD.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urged Delhi citizens to cast their ballots for a ‘honest, working administration’ in his final appeal to voters as the nation’s capital went to the polls on Sunday.

Kejriwal posted on Twitter, saying, ‘We are voting today to make Delhi attractive and clean, as well as to elect a municipal corporation without corruption. I urge every Delhi resident to cast their vote today in order to elect a trustworthy and effective administration for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.’

In his second plea to voters, Kejriwal urged them to abstain from voting for candidates who support violence, corruption, and abusive language. Vote for people who are employed; avoid voting for those who are not.

Kejriwal posted the following on Twitter: ‘Vote for an honourable party and honourable individuals. Don’t cast your vote for those that support abuse, corruption, or gundaism. Vote against anyone who litters Delhi. Vote for the candidates who would make Delhi pristine. Vote for people who are employed; avoid voting for those who are not.’

In the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, Delhi voters will choose representatives for 250 wards. Approximately 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote. There are 1,349 candidates running for office, and the votes will be counted on December 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crushed the AAP and the Congress in the 2017 municipal corporation elections, taking 181 of the 270 wards up for vote. Following the ward delineation, this is the first municipal election to be held in the nation’s capital.