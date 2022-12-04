Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh30-million

Abu Dhabi: Kathar Hussain, an Indian expat based in Sharjah won Dh30 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw number 246 held in Abu Dhabi International Airport. Kathar Hussain won the fortune for his ticket number 206975, which he bought on November 6.

So far this year, Big Ticket has given away more than 100 cash prizes. Big Ticket’s next draw will offer its biggest jackpot of Dh35 million, which will be held on January 3.