BJP complains to the election commission as the Samajwadi Party distributed money and clothing before by-elections.

The Samajwadi party is allegedly distributing cash and clothing to entice voters ahead of the Mainpuri bypolls, which will take place on December 5. The BJP filed a complaint against the Samajwadi party to the Election Commission, alleging this behaviour.

JPS Rathore, the general secretary of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, sent a letter to the chief election officer pleading for action to be taken to prevent the capture of crucial voting booths.

Rathore said in the allegation that Surendra Yadav’s Samajwadi Party followers were giving out cash to voters. In contravention of the rule of conduct, according to the BJP, sarees were being delivered to voters and sweaters were being given to kids.

The Samajwadi party’s symbol is a cycle, and the party claimed that Jaswantnagar, Karhal, and Kishni residents were threatened into supporting it.

As a result of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, passing away, the Mainpuri byelection will take place on December 5. On December 5, by-elections are also set for the Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats in addition to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, where Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is competing.