Brazil legend Pele remains ‘strong’ after being transferred to an end-of-life facility!

The globe flew into a frenzy on Saturday as stories surfaced claiming that Pele, a legendary football player, had stopped responding to chemotherapy in his battle with intestinal cancer. Later that day, Pele expressed his gratitude for all the well wishes from across the world in an Instagram post, saying he is still ‘strong’. The legendary Brazilian player Pele, who was sent to the hospital in Sao Paulo early this week for treatment of a respiratory infection and cancer, advised everyone to maintain their composure and their outlook on life.

Pele posted on Instagram, saying, ‘I’m strong, with a lot of optimism, and I follow my therapy as normal. I have a great deal of confidence in God, and every word of love I receive from you all across the world keeps me energised’. Pele is currently being treated for a respiratory infection at the Albert Einstein Hospital, and according to the most recent reports that were published on Saturday, his condition hasn’t gotten any worse in the previous 24 hours.

Kylian Mbappe, a French striker and World Cup champion, tweeted as people across the world prayed for Pele: 'Pray for the King,' while England captain Harry Kane added, 'We send our best wishes to him and his family as well. He is an inspiration to us in our sport and a terrific guy and footballer'. Along with an image of his face and the words 'get well soon,' the Torch tower in Doha was also lighted up on Saturday.

Pele is recognised as the greatest player of all time since he is the only person to have ever won three World Cups for Brazil: in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

