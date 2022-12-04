Demanding NIA investigation into explosion in Bhupatinagar, Suvendu Adhikari writes to Amit Shah

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, demanded in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) look into the explosion that took place at the TMC booth president’s residence in Bhupatinagar.

In the incident that occurred in the Purba Medinipur district, three people died. Rajkumar Manna, the head of the TMC booth, his brother Debkumar Manna, and TMC employee Biswajit Gayen were among the three fatalities.

Suvendu claimed in a letter to the Union Home Minister that Rajkumar Manna’s home was producing unfinished bombs at the time of the explosion. He added that the bodies of the deceased were found ‘quite far from the house where the explosion occurred.’ It’s pretty clear that there were attempts to hide the bodies after the explosion,’ added Suvendu.

In addition, he charged that the West Bengal Police had failed to secure the blast site and cordon it off before the forensics team arrived in an effort to ‘cover up the incident’ and tamper with the evidence. Given that the police are ‘deliberately trying to hamper the investigation process,’ he claimed the NIA’s investigation is required.

According to the leader of the opposition, the TMC is ‘stocking up crude bombs, guns, and bullets’ in advance of the panchayat elections next year. He added that ‘West Bengal has turned into a hotbed of the crude bomb making industry’ and listed a number of blast incidents that had occurred in recent weeks.