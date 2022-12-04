Families of ‘temporary workers’ will be able to work in Canada beginning in 2023!

Canada said that starting in 2019, it will expand the range of work licences given to temporary foreign employees, allowing spouses of visa holders to work there. Sean Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship of Canada (IRCC), declared on Friday that starting in 2023, family members of temporary foreign workers will be eligible for work permits. According to IRCC, the regulation is being presented as a 2-year interim remedy.

The North American country thinks that by making the change, the labour shortage that the Canadian economy is now experiencing would be alleviated. Before the release of this information, a spouse could only get a work visa if the primary applicant was employed in a high-skill job.

‘By keeping families together, this temporary policy hopes to enhance the mental health, physical stability, and financial security of employees. It is expected that as a consequence, the employee would better integrate into their entire work environment and community’, according to the IRCC.

Three stages will comprise the temporary measure’s implementation. Family members of employees who enter Canada under the high-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program will be permitted to apply for an open work permit in phase 1. Family members of TFWP low-wage employees will be permitted to work in Canada under a provision that will be modified in phase 2.

Phase 3 of the project will involve discussions with partners and stakeholders in agriculture to see whether it is practical to extend the measure to agricultural employees’ families. In comparison to the 163,000 work permits issued over the same time period in 2021, Canada issued approximately 645,000 work permits between January and October 2022, an increase of almost 4 times.