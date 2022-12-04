FIFA World Cup 2022: France to face Poland today

Doha: In football, former world champions France will clash with Poland in a Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST).

France qualified for the Round of 16 with 6 points from 3 matches. They lost to Tunisia by ‘0-1’. They then defeated Denmark by ‘2-1’ and Australia by ‘4-1’. Poland on other hand had 4 points from 3 matches. They defeated Saudi Arabia by ‘2-0’ and settled for goalless draw with Mexico. They lost to Argentina by 0-2’.

France and Poland have met 16 times earlier. France won 8 and lost 3 while 5 matches ended in a draw. The only time France and Poland played in a world cup was in 1982, when Poland defeated the French by ‘ 3-2’.

France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik