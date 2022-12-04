G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant hold discussions with UN, OECD Sherpas, discusses tangible G20 initiatives

Udaipur: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant held discussions with the UN Sherpa, Undersecretary General, Li Junhua and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa, Andreas Schaal in Udaipur on Sunday. During the bilateral discussions, he exchanged views on the need to give a greater voice to Global South and about India’s key priorities for the upcoming year, spanning resilient economic growth, climate action and women-led development.

Taking to Twitter, the G20 Sherpa wrote, ‘Started off my bilateral interactions in Udaipur with a productive exchange of views with UN Sherpa and Under-Secretary-General, Mr Li Junhua. Discussed the need to give a greater voice to Global South and for strengthening the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda. #G20India’. Kant also had a fruitful discussion with the OECD Sherpa, who is also in Udaipur. The two leaders emphasised on the need to prioritise inclusive and resilient growth. ‘Held discussions with Andreas Schaal, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa in Udaipur. Emphasised the need to prioritize inclusive and resilient growth and tangible G20 initiatives’, Kant tweeted.

Excellent discussion w/ India‘s G20 Sherpa @amitabhk87 .OECD stands ready to support much needed G20 impact under India‘s G20 Presidency 2023 on global economy, food & energy security, taxation, financial inclusion & climate change. @santospereira_a @MathiasCormann @OECDglobal pic.twitter.com/1zspHCc6ML — Andreas Schaal (@schaal_andreas) September 6, 2022

Moreover, the G20 Sherpas who are in Udaipur for the meeting, were given a G20 millet box and kit bag with Rajasthan bandhni design alongside an idol of Lord Ganesha as a token of good luck. ‘For the #G20 Sherpas: Lord Ganesha to bring them good luck and remove all obstacles. Lord Ganesha is invoked at the beginning of every enterprise. Ganesha is the reigning deity of the three realms of the universe. Also #G20 millet box and kit bag with Rajasthan bandhni design’, Kant said in a tweet.

The 1st Sherpa Meeting of India’s G20 Presidency, which commenced on Sunday in Udaipur, involved a series of briefings and interactions with the media. The first side-event was a panel discussion on accelerating the implementation of SDGs. For the past seven years, India has been at the forefront of adopting, implementing, and monitoring the SDGs and localising it to suit the subnational and local realities, according to the official release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rajesh Vaishnav, a Jal Sanjhi artist, created a beautiful piece of art for all the guests at the meeting. Jal Sanjhi is a 300-year-old Rajasthani rare artform where the canvas is the surface of the water. Apart from folk music, the programme also showcased an ensemble of Rajasthani folk musical instruments like kamaicha, sindhi sarengi, surinda, algoza, matka, murli, dholak, khartal, bhapang, tandura, morchang, manjira, the official press release read.