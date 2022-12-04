India’s Rudrankksh Patil bags ISSF President’s Cup

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Rudrankksh Patil won the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President’s Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. He defeated Danilo Sollazzo of Italy in the 10-metre rifle play-off by ‘16-8’.

The competition is taking place in Cairo from November 28 to December 4. Shooters from 42 nations representing 43 ISSF Member Federations from all continents qualified to take part in this competition. They are all among the 12 top-ranked in individual Olympic events as per the 2022 World Ranking.

18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil also bagged India’s first quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics, when he clinched a gold in the men’s 10-metre air rifle in the ISSF Rifle-Pistol World Championships 2022 also held in Cairo in October this year. Rudrankksh Patil is the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal.