Infinix launches new budget smartphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Infinix launched new budget smartphones named ‘Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play’ in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 . It comes in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black colours. The 4GB + 64GB variant of Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs. 8,999 and it is offered in Luna Blue, Aurora Green, and Racing Black colours. Both Infinix smartphones will go on sale in the country through Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 20 5G will be available from December 9, while the Infinix Hot 20 Play will go on sale starting December 6.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications: Dual SIM Infinix Hot 20 5 G runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a single LED flash. Connectivity options include OTG, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 20 Play specifications: The dual SIM Infinix Hot 20 Play also runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate It is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with a DarLink 2.0 engine and up to 4GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 20 Play has dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options include OTG, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The Infinix Hot 20 Play houses a 6,000mAh battery.