Iranian government executes ‘suspected Israeli spy agents’; Report

According to the state-run news agency IRNA, Iranian authorities murdered four persons on Sunday who were allegedly employed by Israel’s Mossad spy organisation. Following recent anti-hijab rallies in the nation, Israel has been named by Tehran as one of the nations responsible and accused of preparing an Iranian civil war. On Wednesday, the Iranian Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty against people charged with ‘the crime of assisting with the intelligence agencies of the Zionist regime and for abduction,’ according to the country’s state media.

Additionally, according to a media report citing the country’s Revolutionary Guard, the group of people were detained for their connections to the Israeli spy agency and their prior criminal histories as they allegedly tried to undermine national security. The four men who were executed have been named by the state news agency as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi, and Manouchehr Shahbandi. Three additional group members, however, who were not named, were given prison terms ranging from five to ten years.

According to the media report, the suspects were also accused of stealing and damaging both public and private property. While the authorities said they possessed firearms and were paid in cryptocurrencies by the Israeli espionage agency. Notably, sources imply that the Iranian authorities lack proof of the claimed offences. According to a different media account, the inmates were seized in June of this year as a result of collaboration between the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards, and they were condemned on accusations relating to ‘intelligence cooperation with Israel’.