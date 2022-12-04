King Charles’ coronation in May will use a modified version of the historic crown.

According to Buckingham Palace, the revered St. Edward’s Crown, which has served as the focal point of more than 350 years of royal coronations in England, has been taken out of the Tower of London so it can be altered in time for King Charles III’s coronation in May.

The crown has been in use ever since Oliver Cromwell’s 10-year republic was overthrown and King Charles II was crowned in 1661. It is typically one of the Crown Jewels on display in the Tower.

The St. Edward’s Crown replaced a mediaeval model that was melted down in 1649 and is believed to have originated during Edward the Confessor’s rule in the eleventh century.

On May 6, in a sombre ceremony to be performed at Westminster Abbey in London, The St. Edward’s Crown will be presented to Charles III in the same manner that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did in 1953. He will also don the Imperial State Crown during the service.

Like its original mediaeval ancestor, the St. Edward’s Crown has four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis. It has a solid gold frame with gemstones including garnet, topaz, tourmaline, amethyst, and rubies put in it. There is also a velvet cap with an ermine ribbon around it.