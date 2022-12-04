Know all about ‘Winter Blues’ and how to avoid it

During winter, most people are affected by several problems like sadness, despair and depression. This is known as the winter blues. Housewives or elderly women are particularly affected by this. Experts at the National Institutes of Health agree that it is a common condition to feel more depressed, less energetic, and depressed than usual during winter.

Jacqueline Golan, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, points out that it is a sign that they need to pay some attention to themselves in life and you can not ignore it.

Tips to avoid winter blues:

Walking:Going for a 20-minute walk outside can help in reducing your depression and making you feel better both mentally and physically.

Sleep: It is essential that you sleep for 8 to 9 hours. You better set an alarm for this. Make changes to your lifestyle for better sleep. Make your routine healthy and comfortable.

Laughing: If you are feeling down then watch some comedy show or comedy movie and laugh a lot. This will help control the depression hormone that builds up in your brain and you will feel relaxed.

Cocoa: Cocoa should be included in the diet. For this, mix cocoa powder with hot water and enjoy it like tea. The vitamin D, protein and carbohydrates it contains help to increase serotonin levels and help you relax mentally.

Omega 3 fatty acid: Eat foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids in your diet. For this, fish, dry fruits etc. should be included in the diet.

Party: Organizing small parties in winter can help you get rid of depression. This will increase your social circle and keep you engaged.

Sit in the sun: Everyone wants to embrace the sun in winter. But even if you are troubled by sadness, go outside and sit in the sun. This will help maintain proper levels of vitamin D in your body, which will boost your mood.