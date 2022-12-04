Manoj Muntashir’s video on JNU posters: ‘Brahmins represent the head of India.’

An anti-Brahmin video protesting recent anti-Brahmin graffiti on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University has been released by writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The stereotype that the Brahmins face is that they are ‘greedy and wicked,’ according to Manoj Muntashir in his video. The artist made it clear that he is not a member of any political party and that the purpose of the video was to speak the truth about Brahmins.

The JNU campus was defaced on Thursday with graffiti reading ‘Brahmins leave the campus,’ ‘There will be blood,’ ‘Brahmin Bharat Chhodo,’ ‘Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you!’ and other such statements. The Brahmin professors’ offices were found to have the words ‘Go back to Shakha’ written on the walls. The university administration launched an investigation, but no one claimed responsibility for the defacement.

‘Though India was plundered several times by outside forces in history, it did not lose everything and who saved these things from the plunderers? The Brahmins. I don’t need to remind you that Mangal Pandey and Chanakya were Brahmins,’ Manoj Muntashir said.

‘We are the kingmakers; Brahmins never hankered after power. Maharishi Vasistha never wanted to capture Ayodhya,’ said Manoj Muntashir adding that although some people believe Brahmins divided society into castes, this is untrue. Manoj Muntashir continued, ‘Brahmins represent the head of India, and it should never be bowed down.’

The JNU incident sparked controversy, and the university has previously been charged with encouraging “anti-national” activity. Following the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad declared that the coward Leftist agenda would fail because JNU had now embraced nationalism and social harmony.