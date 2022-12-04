Mivi launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based accessories brand MIVI launched new smartwatch named ‘ Mivi Model E ‘ in India. The new smartwatch is currently available for purchase on Mivi’s official website and Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 1,299. It is offered in 6 colours- Pink, Blue, Red, Grey, Green, and Black.

The device sports a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen and is also rated IP68 certification for water and sweat resistance. The Mivi Model E smartwatch offers upto 120 sports mode, and up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. It also has more than 50 cloud watch faces, which can be changed using the Mivi app. The Mivi Model E is powered by a 200mAh lithium polymer battery and it takes 1.5 hours to complete one cycle of charging.

Also Read; Mahzooz Draw:3 expats share Dh300,000

The Mivi Model E wearable supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The device features several health tracking features like monitoring sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and exercise data. It also comes with menstrual cycle tracking feature. All these features can be accessed using Mivi Health app.The smartwatch is compatible with Android as well as iOS.