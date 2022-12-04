Policyholders can now use ‘WhatsApp services’ from LIC; Here’s how!

For the first time ever, the registered LIC policyholders of India’s Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may now use interactive WhatsApp services. On Friday, the world’s largest insurer tweeted the news. According to the insurer, ‘policyholders who have registered their Policies on the LIC Portal will be able to access these services on WhatsApp’. Policyholders should text ‘Hi’ to the number 8976862090 from their registered mobile phone. Policyholders can access the mentioned services by using the screen that appears next. Select service selection option number.

How to use LIC WhatsApp services

• Premium due

• Bonus information

• Policy status

• Loan eligibility quotation

• Loan repayment Quotation

• Loan interest due

• Premium paid certificate

• ULIP -statement of units

• LIC services links

• Opt in/Opt out Services

• End conversation

How to register LIC policy on LIC portal

1: Click ‘Customer Portal’ on the www.licindia.in website.

2: Select ‘New user’ if you haven’t registered for Customer Portal yet.

3. Give the information below:

4: Go to www.licindia.in, click on the ‘new User’ tab, choose your own user-id and password, and enter all the required data. You have just signed up as a Portal user.

5: Select ‘e-Services’ from the menu, log in with the user ID you created, and register your e-service usage policies by completing the form that is provided.

6: Print the form, sign it, and upload the scanned copy of the form.

7: Upload the scanned copy of your passport, Aadhaar card, or PAN card.

8: An acknowledgement email and SMS will be provided to you upon verification by LIC offices. You are now prepared to use our online services.

9: Select the ‘Submit’ button.

10: Select your user name and password, then submit.

11: Log in, then select ‘Basic Services’ > ‘Add Policy’.

12: Enroll all of your remaining policies.