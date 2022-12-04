Ptron launches true wireless stereo earphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Indian electronics manufacturer, Ptron launched its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Bassbuds Nyx’ in the markets. The newly launched TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,299 and are currently on sale via Amazon in white and black colour. They can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 999 for a limited time period as part of a launch sale on Amazon.

The new earphones feature 10mm drivers and a transparent design charging case with a LED display that shows the battery level of the case.The TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The earbuds also are IPX4 certified for sweat and water resistance. It also feature touch-sensitive controls that let users control music playback, accept or reject calls, and adjust volume levels.

The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge. The earbuds can last for up to 32 hours with the charging case. It can be via a USB Type-C port and device takes an hour to be fully charged.