Record breaking! Messi beats Ronaldo and Maradona’s goal tally in World Cup

When it comes to FIFA World Cup goals scored, Lionel Messi of Argentina has surpassed both Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi eclipsed Ronaldo and Maradona, who both had eight goals in the competition, after his outstanding performance against Australia in the pre-quarterfinal match on Saturday night, where he scored one goal, his ninth overall in World Cups. The icing on the cake is what? In his 1000th game of his career, Messi accomplished this feat. Aside from that, this was also Messi’s first goal in a World Cup knockout round.

According to Australia’s coach Graham Arnold, the encounter between Argentina and Australia was not simply a game; it was intended to be a ‘war’. But things didn’t turn out that way. In the first half, Argentina dominated the most of possession and even had a few early chances. Lionel Messi scored the game’s opening goal with a spectacular drive from well beyond the area in the 35th minute, setting off a global party.

Argentina completely dominated their opponents after taking a 1-0 lead. The tournament favourites increased their lead to 2-0 in the second half, nearly ensuring their team’s passage into the next round. Striker Julian Alvarez. Argentina won the game 2-1 despite Australia scoring one goal later in the game. Messi discussed this specific accomplishment with the reporters after the game and seems appreciative of it. Even yet, he said that it wasn’t an easy match because they had to put in a lot of effort to win.

‘I am really pleased to have made another progress, accomplished another goal, ‘Messi said during a post-match interaction. ‘ We anticipated that it would be a very challenging and powerful contest. Because we knew it would be a physical battle and we knew they were quite powerful, we worried that we wouldn’t have enough time to recover ‘,he added. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands will now take place on Saturday, December 10.