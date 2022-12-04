Saudi Arabia allows fingerprint E- registration to issue Umrah Visa for 5 countries

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has introduced fingerprint E- registration to issue Umrah Visa for 5 countries. Pilgrims coming from United Kingdom, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Malaysia will be benefitted from this.

The ministry informed that those who wish to register their fingerprints to issue the Umrah Visa must download the (Saudi Visa Bio) application, then choose the visa type. They then need to press on the passport scan to verify the identity. Then they must take a full face picture from the front camera to match it with the personal picture in the passport, and finally scan the 10 fingerprints electronically via the camera.