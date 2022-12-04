Truck rams into people at bus stop in Ratlam, MP, 6 dead, 12 injured

At least six people were killed and and several others were hurt in a car accident on Sunday in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. Six people were killed in Ratlam when a truck rammed into people.

About 35 km from the Ratlam district, the accident happened at a traffic intersection close to Satrunda Village on the Ratlam-Lebad Road.

The truck’s tyre burst as it was making its way from Ratlam to Badnawar, sending the speeding vehicle into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop close to the intersection.

The truck that struck people in Ratlam on Sunday is visible in a video taken at the scene of the accident.

The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.