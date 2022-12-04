Women security guards in MP record dance video inside temple, suspended

On social media, a video of two women dancing on the grounds of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district has been shared several times. The women seen dancing to Bollywood music are the temple’s security personnel.

The two black-clad women are seen creating a video while dancing to Bollywood songs like ‘jeene ke bahane lakhon’ and ‘pyaar pyaar karte karte’ in the video.

The incident sparked controversy, and Ujjain ADM Santosh Tagore and Mahakal Temple Administrator Sandeep Soni discussed it. As a result, the two female security guards were immediately fired from their positions.

According to media reports, Ujjain ADM Santosh Tagore was made aware of the dance video being uploaded by those working at the Mahakal temple. He also stated that legal action will be taken in this regard.