Amazon fires 20,000 employees, including top managers; Read on…

Amazon is to let go of 20,000 of its present employees. A significant portion of Amazon’s workforce will be let go in the coming months from their distribution centres spread across numerous locations. According to the DNA, the corporation would also let go of its corporate leadership and technological employees. Earlier, CEO Andy Jassy made hints about the layoff, but he did not make it clear how many workers would be affected. The corporation was reportedly considering firing staff in November, according to The New York Times.

According to a recent assessment, the corporation is now more likely to terminate 20,000 employees, representing all levels of employment. The CEO of Amazon recently indicated that the business will continue the process of layoffs and that the affected workers would be notified when the company had completed its assessment. Therefore, it is quite possible that the number of people to be dismissed has grown since all departments in various areas are being thoroughly assessed in order to make cost savings.

More position reductions will occur when leaders continue to make changes since our yearly planning process continues into the following year. Early in 2023, the impacted organisations and workers will be informed of those decisions. Although we are aware that our Stores and PXT organisations will have reductions, the precise number of other jobs that will be impacted is yet unknown. However, each leader will inform their individual teams as soon as the specifics are determined. Additionally, as has been the case all week, Andy said, ‘We will give direct communication with affected staff priority over internal or wide public pronouncements’.

Jassy had stated in the message sent on November 17 that ‘we haven’t yet determined exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organisations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down.’ Jassy recently clarified the cause for layoffs when addressing The New York Times DealBook conference, saying, ‘We just felt that we needed to cut our costs’.