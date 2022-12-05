Asia Junior Badminton Championships: India wins 3 silver medals

Nonthaburi: Team India finished the Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Badminton Championship with 5 medals including 3 silver and 2 bronze. Unnati Hooda, Anish Thoppani, and the duo of Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat won a silver medal each. Tankara Talasila of the U-15 Men’s Singles and pair Bjorn Jaison/Aathish Sreenivas of the U-15 Men’s Doubles won bronze medal each.

Anish Thoppani lost the men’s singles final against Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih by ‘ 8-21, 24-22, 19-21’ to settle for silver. India’s under-17 men’s duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Sraswat also lost the final to secure a silver medal.