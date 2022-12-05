DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID

Dec 5, 2022, 01:36 pm IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home while isolating himself.

 

Australia stopped obligatory home quarantine for COVID-infected patients in October.

‘I encourage anyone who is feeling ill to get tested and take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours healthy,’ Albanese said in a statement.

 

Albanese is scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea for two days on December 12-13.

