Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home while isolating himself.

Australia stopped obligatory home quarantine for COVID-infected patients in October.

‘I encourage anyone who is feeling ill to get tested and take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours healthy,’ Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea for two days on December 12-13.