Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation wants to ban hookah bars

The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has requested similar prohibition orders on hookah parlours after the capital of West Bengal enacted a complete ban on them. Sabyasachi Dutta, the chairman of the BMC, wrote to the police commissioner requesting a ban on hookah lounges due to health risks.

The news broke a few days after the West Bengal government banned hookah bars in Kolkata, citing a negative impact on the state’s youth and general public health. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will revoke the licences of restaurants that run hookah bars in the city, the city’s mayor, Firhad Hakim, announced on Friday.

The KMC has issued a warning that it will stop issuing licences to establishments that offer hookahs, according to the mayor of Kolkata. On December 3, the Kolkata Police actually carried out raids across the city and detained people for operating illegal hookah bars there.

The BMC chairman explained the request in a letter to the commissioner of police by listing the negative health effects of ‘passive smoking.’

‘We are not going to issue any trade license to them and not going to renew further as it’s having an abysmal effect on society, especially on the youth,’ Dutta wrote.