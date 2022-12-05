‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ extends its rule of the North American box office for a fourth week

Despite a decline in weekend ticket sales to an estimated $17.6 million, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continued to dominate the North American box office for a fourth week, according to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations.

The previous Friday through Sunday weekend saw approximately $46 million in revenue for the Disney/Marvel sequel. On top of $339 million in international ticket sales, the outstanding domestic total has now surpassed $393.7 million.

‘Violent Night,’ a new holiday movie from Universal, came in second place for the weekend with $13.3 million, ‘a strong opening for an action comedy,’ according to Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross.

David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ fame stars as a cranky, sledgehammer-wielding Santa who comes to the rescue when bad guys invade a rich family’s home on Christmas Eve. Gross said the film should play well until the December 16 release of much-anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

‘Strange World,’ a computer-animated sci-fi movie from Disney, came in third with only $4.9 million in revenue. According to HollywoodReporter.com, with its $180 million production budget, ‘the movie could lose more than $100 million.’

With $3.6 million, Searchlight’s horror-comedy ‘The Menu’ came in at number four. In his role as a famous chef, Ralph Fiennes serves up some sinister shocks.

Sony’s ‘Devotion,’ an action film about two US fighter pilots during the Korean War, came in fifth place with $2.8 million.