British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa candidly speaks about heartbreaks, imposter syndrome and her biggest fears

In a recent interview, British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, who recently finished a world tour, opened up about heartbreaks, impostor syndrome, her worst fear, and much more. The 27-year-old also disclosed that while she is writing a song, she prefers to take a temporary break from social media.

Heartbreaks, according to Dua, who split up with American model Anwar Hadid in December, may greatly influence songwriting. She also mentioned how artists who are struggling with self-doubt inspire her.

Speaking to a publication on Sunday, the singer spoke about songwriting and how her imposter syndrome helps in the process.

‘A lot of the time I get so inspired by artists that have quite a lot of self-doubt or darkness. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do I have to feel this much pain to be good at what I do?’ That is sometimes what I think, sometimes imposter syndrome can get the better of me. Especially when I’m writing,’ Dua told The Sun.

The singer added that she likes to switch off her social media apps when she is working on a song.

‘While you are creating it, have fun with it. It only gets scary when it is time for release and you’re like, ‘Oh f, are people going to love it?’ That’s how I feel about my music. While I’m making it, it’s all great and I am in my own world, making something I am proud of,’ Dua said.

She also added, ‘You want to do something that you haven’t done before and you want to challenge yourself, explore this different range. I can shut out the social media. I’m doing it for me, I’m making something I love.’

This week, Dua completed her Future Nostalgia world tour in the Albanian capital Tirana. She performed at 92 sold-out shows in just nine months.