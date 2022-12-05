By December 8, a cyclone will hit the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra.

It is highly likely that the low-pressure area that has formed over the southern Andaman Sea by 8 am on December will intensify into a cyclonic storm and move toward the southwest Bay of Bengal, passing close to the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and nearby south Andhra Pradesh.

At 5.30 am on Monday, a low-pressure region developed over the south Andaman Sea as a result of the cyclonic circulation over that area and the adjacent equatorial Indian Ocean-Strait of Malacca.

Middle troposphere is where the cyclonic circulation connected with it is located. It is anticipated to move west-northwestward by December 6 evening and strengthen into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts that on December 5, a low-pressure area will develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea (IMD). The low-pressure system could develop into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the morning of December 7 and move west-northwestward in the process.

The weather system may bring rain to seven districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh starting on December 7 evening. The next day, the rain is probably going to pour more heavily.

Until December 8, the IMD urged fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh, and the Gulf of Mannar should also be avoided from December 7 to December 9.