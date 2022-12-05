Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain reveals that she was sexually abused by her stepdad in her youth

The Queen of Country Pop and Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain, whose songs include ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ and ‘You’re Still the One,’ didn’t have an easy upbringing or adolescence. The singer recently acknowledged in an interview that she had experienced stepdad abuse as a child, including emotional and sexual assault.

The 57-year-old spoke candidly about her upbringing in poverty in Ontario with her four siblings, her mother Sharon, and her stepfather Jerry Twain. She shared that she was afraid of growing up as a girl and that she would do anything to blend in, including occasionally ‘flattening’ her breasts.

Sharing how she would dodge the abuse as a young girl, Shania told the Sunday Times, ‘I hid myself and I would flatten my b**bs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I’d wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed.’ She added, ‘Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible… You didn’t want to be a girl in my house.’

The singer went on to explain how the abuse continued in her adulthood and she experienced it in day-to-day society even after leaving her house. ‘But then you go into society and you’re a girl and you’re getting the normal other unpleasant stuff too, and that reinforces it. So then you think, ‘Oh, I guess it’s just s***** to be a girl. Oh, it’s so s***** to have boobs’. I was ashamed of being a girl,’ she told the publication.

Shania never met her biological father. Her stepfather and her mother died in a car crash in 1987.