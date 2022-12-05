Coconut piece gets lodged in one year old’s throat, dies en route to hospital

A one-year-old boy in Telangana’s Nekkonda Mandal died of suffocation while being transported to the hospital after a piece of coconut became stuck in his throat. On Sunday morning at around 4.30 am, the incident took place.

A piece of coconut that had been used in a pooja, according to the police, got lodged in Manikanta’s throat around 4 am on Sunday. The boy died of suffocation while en route to the hospital, according to information provided to police officials.

Badawat Malu and Kavitha, the parents of the deceased child, gave him a piece of coconut to play with because he was crying. He suffocated as a result of the piece becoming lodged in his throat.

When his parents became aware of the situation, they rushed him to the Nekkonda for medical treatment, but he died en route.