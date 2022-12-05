Congress will complain to the election commission over the prime minister’s post-voting ‘walk’

Gujarat Congress is most likely to lodge a complaint with the Indian Election Commission on Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah’s ‘walk’ following the second round of voting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, campaigned during the second phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections. He claimed that the Gujarat MP who was seen campaigning and chanting the BJP while speaking, Amit Shah, the home minister, was with him.

‘On election day, PM Modi performed a two and a half hour roadshow before casting his ballot. Will file an objection with the EC. The Election Commission appears to be willingly giving in to pressure’ Cong spokesperson Pawan Khera commented on the 2022 Gujarat elections.

‘Our party’s MLA from Danta, Kanti Kharadi, wrote to the EC yesterday to request security, but the EC didn’t reply, and subsequently 24 BJP goons attacked him. Although alcohol is prohibited in Guj, the BJP provided alcohol there as well, and the EC did nothing about it’ the Congressman added.

At different polling places in Ahmedabad, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cast their ballots.

As he arrived at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad to cast his ballot in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted onlookers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Election Commission for holding the polls smoothly after casting his ballot in Ahmedabad for the second round of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

‘The festival of democracy was widely observed by the populations of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. I want to express my gratitude to all Indians’ said Narendra Modi, the prime minister. He also added, ‘Additionally, I want to congratulate the Election Commission on a job well done.’