Delhi Woman Gives Birth In UP Roadways Bus

In a state highway bus, a woman gave birth to a boy, and the bus driver then drove the mother and the child to a hospital for care.

Co-driver of the bus Alok Kumar claimed, ‘We were travelling from Delhi to Chhibramau (in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district) when a passenger experienced labour pains and delivered birth.’

The incident happened on Sunday.

Somesh Kumar, the woman’s husband, who was travelling with her, stated that they were making their way from Delhi to their hamlet in the Uttar Pradesh region of Etah.

When the woman complained of labour pains, the bus driver stopped the motor vehicle. Later, according to Somesh Kumar, he took her to a neighbouring private hospital.

The co-driver said that ‘the medics informed that both the mother and the infant are safe.’