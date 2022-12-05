Disney to collaborate with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges for its Indian Princess 

Finally, a princess from India will be produced by Disney. For an original musical feature, the Disney company is working with director Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges.

According to reports, the movie will centre on a ‘dynamic princess’ from Indian history.

Chaddha, best known for ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ and ‘Bride and Prejudice’ is a two-time BAFTA nominee.

The Disney project is still under wraps, but according to a Deadline article, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Motion Picture Production, will be in charge.

Through her company, Lindy Goldstein Production, the producer of ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,’ will also be a part of the production crew.

Indian origin, British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has her own production house by the name of Bend It Films which has grossed in excess of $300 million USD at the box office. In 2015, both Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges debuted the stage musical version of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ in London’s West End which earned rave reviews.