During vehicle check, Chennai police find crude bombs and sickles; 2 people detained

The Chennai Police have found a large cache of bombs on Monday while conducting a vehicle check in the nearby area of Kodungaiyur. The travellers were taken into custody.

Inside a car, there were close to 35 sickles and close to 40 bombs made in the country. The recovery was made during a routine vehicle check. According to the police, Vellai Prakash and Appu, who were inside the car, tried to flee but suffered leg injuries in the process.

‘Vellai Prakash and Appu were fleeing. They tried to jump from building stairs, fell down, and injured their legs. They are now undergoing treatment at the Stanley Government Hospital,’ the police said.

When questioned, Vellai Prakash and Appu admitted that they had brought the weapons with them with the intention of killing Saravanan. Vellai Prakash and Appu work for Nagendran, who is opposed by Saravanan.