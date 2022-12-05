Ex-AAP council member Tahir Hussain and others can now be charged in the Delhi riots case: Delhi court.

In connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a Delhi court has approved the filing of charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and others for stone-throwing and rioting.

Further Sessions The police had to take action to protect themselves after a mob threw stones at them on the street outside Tahir Hussain’s home, said Judge Pulastya Pramachala.

‘All of the defendants allegedly targeted Hindus, and their actions damaged relations between Muslim and Hindu communities. They did act in a way that disturbed the peace of the community’ The judge stated.

On November 3, the court released former JNU students Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi from their respective cases.

The FIR in this case was filed based on the statement of Constable Sangram Singh, who claimed that on February 24, 2020, a riotous mob stoned Main Karawal Nagar Road and set fire to a number of cars in a nearby parking lot.

The court observed that rather than a conspiracy unique to the incident under investigation in this case, the allegations made against Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi relate to an ‘umbrella conspiracy.’