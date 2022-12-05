FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to clash with South Korea: Possible playing XI

Doha: Former world champions, Brazil will lock horns with South Korea in the Round of 16 match of ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar at 12.30 am (IST). Brazil had entered the knockout stage with 6 points from 3 matches. They defeated Serbia and Switzerland. But they suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon. South Korea settled for a goalless draw against Uruguay. After that they defeated Ghana and Portugal.

Brazil had faced South Korea earlier 6 times and all the matches were won by the Brazil team. South Korea is the second Asian team to enter the Round of 16 of the mega football event.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Predicted XI:

Brazil predicted XI: Alisson(GK); Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu(GK); Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung