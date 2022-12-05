FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone will unveil FIFA trophy at finals in Qatar

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has given her native India many things to be proud of during the course of her career. The actor, producer, businesswoman, and champion for mental health is now arguably the first international actor to present the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals, adding another another highlight to her list of accomplishments on a worldwide scale.

According to a source, the superstar will travel to Qatar to take part in the most watched sporting event in history and will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the packed stadium. This may be the first or one of the very few times an Indian or foreign actor has received such an honour in FIFA’s long history.

Deepika Padukone has an unrivalled level of international appeal that only increases with time. From representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she served as a jury member, to being the only Indian on the list of the Top 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty,’ Deepika Padukone’s appeal transcends national boundaries and only gets stronger over time.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be selected as the worldwide face for iconic pop culture and luxury companies like Levis and Adidas as well as high-end fashion labels like Louis Vuitton and Cartier. The two-time TIME Magazine awardee has frequently received recognition among international leaders in various contexts. This time, Deepika will be the centre of attention at this historic global event for FIFA 2022 as she once again puts India on the map of the globe.