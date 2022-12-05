Free vaccine against Japanese encephalitis to be given to 48 lakh children in Karnataka

The state will host a special vaccination campaign to immunise approximately 48 lakh children between the ages of 1 and 15 against Japanese encephalitis (JE), Starting on December 5 and lasting for three weeks.

Minister Sudhakar stated the following regarding the special vaccination drive:’In the first week of December, vaccinations will primarily be focused on private and government schools. Following this, in the next two weeks, we will be focusing on vaccination drives in health institutions, Anganwadi centers and among communities. The Union Health Ministry will be supplying us with the Jenvac vaccine to conduct the drive.’

Bellary, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayapur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, Dharwad, Chitradurga, and Davanagere are the 10 endemic districts for this virus according to the state’s universal immunisation programme. In these districts, the first dose of the JE vaccine is administered to infants at the age of 9 months, and the second dose is administered at the age of 1.5 years.

Additional JE campaigns are run in the districts of Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Tumkur, Ramanagara, Udupi, and Yadgiri during the JE non transmission period, per the directive of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.