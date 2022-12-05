Gulf country bans metal flasks in all schools

Kuwait City: Ministry of Education in Kuwait has banned metal flasks in all schools. The ministry took this decision as an elementary school student assaulted a classmate using his flask.

Earlier, metal flasks were not allowed in some schools for boys only. Now, the ministry has banned metal flasks in all schools for boys and girls.

Also Read; Indian Railways launches special trains connecting these cities: Full list

Kuwait has recently reported a surge in violence among school students. Earlier last month, a school teacher was stabbed in Kuwait while attempting to break up a fight between a group of students.