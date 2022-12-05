Know all about different kinds of orgasms

Orgasm also known as a climax or cum is defined as fourth stage of a sexual encounter, with stages of anticipation, excitement, and plateau preceding it. It is marked by involuntary release of muscle tension, series of muscular contractions, verbal and auditory emissions of pleasure and increased heart and breathing rate.

According to experts, different people experiences sex and orgasm the different way. Orgasms come in a variety of different lengths, intensities, and overall quality.

Here are different types of orgasms:

Clitoral Orgasm: The clitoris is a small, nerve-dense structure seated at the top of the vaginal opening. It serves no function other than to provide sexual pleasure.

G-spot orgasm: It is a highly erogenous area on the front of vaginal wall of the urethral sponge that can be stimulated during sexual activity.

Anal orgasm: Rectal stimulation leads to anal orgasm.

Nipple orgasm: As per a study published by Men’s Health magazine, 29% of women having had a breast-based orgasm at some point in their lives.

Cervical orgasm: It is called the queen of all female orgasms. Women tend to experience a profound feeling of peace, ecstasy, and joy during cervical orgasms.