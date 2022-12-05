‘Massive fraud,’ declares Donald Trump, calling for the US Constitution to be repealed

In a social media post, former US president Donald Trump, who just declared his candidacy for the 2024 election, called for the Constitution to be repealed and termed the 2020 election a ‘great fraud.’

This comes shortly after Republicans who were supported by Trump lost a majority of Senate and House races, allowing election scepticism to grow. As a result, Democrats were able to keep control of the Senate.

Additionally, Donald Trump’s statement was made after internal Twitter communications that revealed consideration in 2020 over a New York Post article concerning information discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop were made public.

In a statement on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that ‘a major deception of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all laws, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.’

False and fraudulent elections are something that our wonderful ‘founders’ did not desire and would not tolerate! In allusion to Joe Biden’s election victory, Trump said.

Attacking the Constitution and everything it stands for is repugnant to the soul of our country and should be universally denounced, the White House said in response to Trump’s statement.

In a statement, spokesman Andrew Bates responded to Trump’s words, ‘calling the Constitution a ‘sacrosanct constitution,’ ‘You cannot love America when you win.’ ‘

Although Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election by more than seven million votes and by 306-232 in the electoral college, Trump has persisted in asserting that Biden won several crucial states through electoral fraud. This assertion served as the impetus for the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.