New Zealand intends to pass legislation requiring Facebook and Google to pay for news

The New Zealand government announced plans to pass legislation requiring large online digital businesses such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media organisations for local news material that appears on their feeds.

Willie Jackson, Minister of Broadcasting, said in a statement on Sunday that the legislation would be modelled after comparable regulations in Australia and Canada, and that he believed it would work as an incentive for digital platforms to establish agreements with local news outlets.

‘As more advertising moves online, New Zealand news businesses, particularly tiny regional and community newspapers, are fighting to remain financially sustainable,’ Jackson said. ‘It is vital that people benefiting from their news material actually pay for it.’

The new legislation will be put to a vote in parliament, where it is expected to be passed by the governing Labour Party’s majority.

In 2021, Australia passed legislation granting the government the authority to compel internet providers to sign content supply agreements with media organisations. A review released by the Australian government last week found it largely worked