Passenger revenues of Indian Railways surge by 76% in April- November 2022

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways informed that the passenger revenues of the national transporter have surged by 76% during April-November this fiscal year. The passenger revenues is at Rs 43,324 crore. As per the ministry, the full-year earnings target from segment will exceed the budget estimates. Indian Railways has set Rs 58,500 crore passenger revenue earnings target for FY23. It is an increase of 50% over the actuals of Rs 39,104 crore in FY22.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the period grew by 422% on year to Rs 9,021 crore as compared to Rs 1,728 crore during the same period last year. In the reserved passenger segment, approximately 536.5 million passengers booked tickets during April-November 2022, showing an annual increase of 10%. In the unreserved passenger segment, 3.52 billion passengers booked tickets during the period, an annual increase of 155%.

Also Read: UAE police issues advisory for residents

Earlier the ministry informed that the revenue of Indian Railways from freight transport has surged by 16% till November of this fiscal year. The freight loading for the first 8 months of this financial year has crossed last year’s earnings during the same period.As per the data, a freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved from April to November 2022. It was at 903.16 MT during the same period, last year. In 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 91,117 crore from freight earnings. And, this year, the total earnings were recorded to be Rs 1,05,905 crore.