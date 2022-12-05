Rahul Gandhi interacts with children while sipping tea at a dhaba on the first day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

With Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot present, Congressman Rahul Gandhi started the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday morning, the 89th day. From Kali Talai in Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar, the yatra began.

Gandhi engaged in conversation with a small number of children throughout the yatra, waved to the many participants, and described it as a ‘fair’ while doing so. At a dhaba, he sipped his morning tea.

The yatra arrived at Baliborda chauraha at around 10 am after travelling 14 miles. The yatra will resume from Nahardi around 3.30 pm following the lunch break.

On Sunday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Rajasthan from the Madhya Pradesh region of Agar Malwa.

On the other hand, the day after Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the Congress’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, arrived in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the media of ‘boycotting’ the Bharat Jodo Yatra.