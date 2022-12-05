Russia offers ‘discounted prices’ for oil and diesel to Pakistan!

Russia will provide crude oil, refined oil, and diesel to Pakistan at a discounted rate, according to the country’s petroleum minister, Musadik Malik, who made the announcement on Monday. Malik negotiated the deal last week while visiting Moscow. He did so in response to news that India was purchasing oil from Russia at a discount and in light of the rising need for fuel as winter approaches.

Musadik Malik, Pakistan’s minister of petroleum, declared on Monday that Russia will offer to provide crude oil, refined oil, and diesel to Pakistan at a discounted rate. Following news that India was purchasing oil from Russia at a discount and in light of the heightened need for fuel as winter neared, Malik negotiated the deal last week while travelling to Moscow.

Additionally, Malik brought up natural gas and mentioned that Russia planned to construct liquefied gas facilities. He stated, ‘They’ve invited Pakistan to start contract negotiations for 2025 and 2026’. Malik, on the other hand, has declared that Iran will give Pakistan natural gas worth two million pounds. He said, ‘They’re coming to our nation in the next ten days’. Following a bilateral agreement, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar earlier authorised the purchase of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia.