Sanjay Raut responds to governor’s comments about Shivaji Maharaj by saying, ‘Wait and watch’

An action will be taken against Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, according to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, for equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with BR Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

It will be necessary to take legal action against the governor. On December 19, the Vidhan Sabha session will begin. Sanjay Raut said, ‘Wait and see what the opposition does before and after that.’ AAP and NCP have both criticised Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for his remark.

Raut had previously said: ‘We are not ready to consider him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker. The governor should be neutral and show dignity in his words and conduct, but our Governor speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra.’

Find out who is your favourite hero—you don’t need to look outside Maharashtra, Koshyari urged the students on November 19 during a convocation ceremony at Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad. Shivaji was a different time’s hero, but today’s heroes include Dr. Ambedkar and Dr. Nitin Gadkari. All of you will set some life goals while you’re in school. Visionaries also include our own Gadkari Saheb and Pawar Saheb.

As a result of the remarks, there has been a significant uproar, and Maratha organisations and opposition figures have called on the centre to recall the governor.