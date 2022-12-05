Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to strengthen law against ‘love jihad’ in wake of Shraddha murder

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, stated on Sunday that the state would have a new law against ‘love jihad’ if necessary, citing the shocking murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aftaab Poonawala in Delhi.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the state will not allow anyone to ‘delude its daughters and chop them up into 35 pieces’ while speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of tribal icon Tantiya Bhil’s martyrdom.

He stated that in order to reduce the instances in which men marry tribal women with the intention of stealing their land, the law against ‘love jihad’ would be strengthened.

‘This is not love. This is jihad in the name of love. I won’t allow this game of love jihad on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

A committee will be established to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh earlier stated. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan added, ‘Now a uniform civil code should be implemented in India,’ after making the announcement.

He declared, ‘The time has come for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code,’ at a rally in Badwani. I’m setting up a committee in Madhya Pradesh (to implement UCC). Everyone is limited to one marriage.

The Uniform Civil Code, which is covered by Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, calls for the introduction of personal laws that would be equally applicable to all citizens, regardless of their caste, gender, or religion.