Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel asks fans to get ready for an ‘all-out war’

Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon,’ has revealed some details about the upcoming season of the well-known HBO series. He discussed a full-scale conflict between the Hightowers and Rhaenyra and promised fans some fantastic surprises.

In a candid interaction, the actor spoke about Lord Corlys’ mindset after the culmination of season one of the show. ‘I think pretty much, as is indicated at the end of this last season, is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, that she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that,’ Toussaint said.

‘Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson. So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, and that has to be paid for.’

Although the Hightowers’ future is still unknown, given the rising popularity of their Green Party, it is safe to predict that Rhaenyra’s path to the throne as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms won’t be simple.

Lord Corlys has sworn loyalty to Rhaenyra and will battle alongside her till the end of time.

Sharing what the second season has in store, the actor revealed that there will be an ‘all-out war’ between the two parties trying to prove their claims to the throne.

‘I actually haven’t seen any scripts yet,’ Toussaint said before adding, ‘But, I’ve been told some good stuff’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be incredible.’